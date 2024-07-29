Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells 7,079 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $298,592.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $230,832.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $136,662.78.

On Thursday, May 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $160,066.08.

Braze Stock Down 0.6 %

BRZE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,667. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Braze by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Braze by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,575,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRZE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

