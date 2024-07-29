Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells 7,079 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $298,592.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $230,832.00.
- On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $136,662.78.
- On Thursday, May 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $160,066.08.
Braze Stock Down 0.6 %
BRZE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,667. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72.
Institutional Trading of Braze
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Braze by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Braze by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,575,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BRZE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
