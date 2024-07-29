Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Sells 94,815 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $5,094,409.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,295,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,472,000 after buying an additional 150,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,387,000 after acquiring an additional 99,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 459,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 47,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 404,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

