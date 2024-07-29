Insider Selling: HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) CFO Sells 4,138 Shares of Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $221,383.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HNI Price Performance

NYSE:HNI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.67. 295,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $54.77.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.74 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNI shares. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 184.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 66,387 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of HNI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth $1,347,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 51,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HNI by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

