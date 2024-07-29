Insider Selling: Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Insider Sells 8,379 Shares of Stock

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) insider Helen Miles sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($32.33), for a total value of £209,475 ($270,919.56).

Helen Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Helen Miles sold 2,852 shares of Severn Trent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,413 ($31.21), for a total value of £68,818.76 ($89,005.12).

Severn Trent Trading Up 1.2 %

Severn Trent stock traded up GBX 30.91 ($0.40) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,537.91 ($32.82). The stock had a trading volume of 548,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.56. The firm has a market cap of £7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,992.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39. Severn Trent PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,243 ($29.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,801 ($36.23). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,470.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,501.73.

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 70.10 ($0.91) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $46.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22,941.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($37.25) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

