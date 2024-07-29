Insider Selling: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CFO Sells 24,200 Shares of Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance
TPH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,448. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Tri Pointe Homes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tri Pointe Homes
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.