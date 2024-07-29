Insider Selling: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CFO Sells 24,200 Shares of Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,448. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

