Insider Selling: Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Major Shareholder Sells 38,393 Shares of Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 38,393 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $388,153.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,745,237 shares in the company, valued at $128,854,346.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 6,854 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $68,745.62.

On Monday, July 22nd, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 18,572 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $186,648.60.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 35,933 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $362,923.30.

On Monday, July 15th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 11,901 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $119,367.03.

On Thursday, July 11th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 737 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $7,370.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $336,927.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 225,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,667. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WEST. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $35,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 23.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 256,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

