Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$265.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$260.00 to C$265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$243.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$242.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$250.18.

Shares of IFC traded down C$1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$242.79. The stock had a trading volume of 66,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,505. The firm has a market cap of C$43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$230.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$223.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$188.22 and a 52 week high of C$245.73.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total value of C$68,583.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

