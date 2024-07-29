Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ICE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.86. The stock had a trading volume of 126,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

