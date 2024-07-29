International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 151.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.38% of International Business Machines worth $671,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8 %

IBM stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.25. 842,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.