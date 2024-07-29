International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $200.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.93.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $191.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.38. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,015,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

