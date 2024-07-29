International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Up 40.4% in July

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,700 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 30th total of 377,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

Shares of International Distributions Services stock remained flat at $3.84 during trading on Monday. International Distributions Services has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

