International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.33.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $98.84 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.