Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Short Interest Update

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. 4,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,292. The company has a market cap of $46.25 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $34.82.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQMG. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $323,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

