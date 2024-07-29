Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the June 30th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6,779.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 387,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,502. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

