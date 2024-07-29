Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,552.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,136 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VRIG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.11. 77,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,643. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

