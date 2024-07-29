Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.63 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.79 ($0.32). Approximately 1,458,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 606,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.78 ($0.33).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.84) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems Trading Down 3.8 %

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.98. The stock has a market cap of £109.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

(Get Free Report)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.