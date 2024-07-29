iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $5.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on IQ
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI
iQIYI Stock Performance
IQ stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.08. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.47.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iQIYI
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.