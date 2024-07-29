iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $5.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,586,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,360,000 after purchasing an additional 269,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 587,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 262,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.08. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

