iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,704,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 31,296,223 shares.The stock last traded at $39.38 and had previously closed at $38.79.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.