iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 77,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,071. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

