iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,767,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

