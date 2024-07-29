iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.91

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.91 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 672982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,764,000 after buying an additional 1,225,766 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,494,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.3% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,493,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,086,000 after purchasing an additional 611,299 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,269,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 190,154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

