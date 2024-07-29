iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Values Added Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

