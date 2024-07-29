iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.16

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 67679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

