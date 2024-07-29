iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $170.19

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.19 and last traded at $169.38, with a volume of 697853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.36.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.73.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.