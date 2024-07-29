iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,265 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 158.6% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $85.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

