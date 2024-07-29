Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ISDR opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $33.20 million, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.73. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $23.40.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
