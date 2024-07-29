IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the June 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Down 5.0 %

IZEA Worldwide stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.29. 22,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.61.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

In other IZEA Worldwide news, major shareholder Gp Investments, Ltd. purchased 38,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $116,344.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,895,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,199.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 1,165,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,133 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Flower City Capital increased its stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) by 163.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,464 shares during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.3% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Flower City Capital owned approximately 1.50% of IZEA Worldwide worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

