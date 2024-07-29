James E. Poole Sells 1,500 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $718,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.71. The company had a trading volume of 293,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

