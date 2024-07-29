Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Major Shareholder Buys $607,539.20 in Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 189,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 55,463 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98.

On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 47,492 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,322.32.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

