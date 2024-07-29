Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JANX. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $37,081,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at $179,099,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $82,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $37,081,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $164,250,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 136.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 66,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

JANX stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 3.58.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

