Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 90.9% in July

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of JREIF stock remained flat at $3,881.42 during trading on Friday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,881.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $3,881.42 and a twelve month high of $3,881.42.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
