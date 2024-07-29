Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 90.9% in July

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Shares of JREIF stock remained flat at $3,881.42 during trading on Friday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,881.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $3,881.42 and a twelve month high of $3,881.42.

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

