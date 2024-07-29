Jason A. Soto Sells 1,650 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WBS opened at $49.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

