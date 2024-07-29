Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Computacenter (LON:CCC) Price Target to GBX 3,800

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,900 ($50.44) to GBX 3,800 ($49.15) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($42.68) to GBX 3,050 ($39.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.
