Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 98.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,921 ($63.64) to GBX 5,312 ($68.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of CWK traded up GBX 145 ($1.88) on Monday, hitting GBX 4,685 ($60.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,450.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,213.13. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,158 ($40.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,685 ($60.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,222.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

