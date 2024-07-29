Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 98.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,921 ($63.64) to GBX 5,312 ($68.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.
