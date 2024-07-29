Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $13,624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,114,532.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $14,068,800.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $14,667,600.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $14,287,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $14,300,400.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $15,470,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $15,603,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $15,432,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $15,256,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $14,913,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.59. The company had a trading volume of 247,147,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,164,406. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Melius Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

