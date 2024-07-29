Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the June 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance
JIAXF remained flat at $2.02 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. Jiangxi Copper has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.47.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile
