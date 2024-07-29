Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the June 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance

JIAXF remained flat at $2.02 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. Jiangxi Copper has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

