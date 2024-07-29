Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Up 35.3% in July

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JGHAF opened at $26.70 on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.