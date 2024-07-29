Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Up 35.3% in July

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JGHAF opened at $26.70 on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.