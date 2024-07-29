Kaspa Price Reaches $0.19 (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and $55.58 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,313,293,528 coins and its circulating supply is 24,314,530,195 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,310,281,476.799175 with 24,310,294,708.105762 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.19153739 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $47,925,600.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

