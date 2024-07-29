Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Price Target to $27.00

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,061. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6,820.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

