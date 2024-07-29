Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $67.00

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday.

Pathward Financial stock opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.00%.

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

