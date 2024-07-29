Kelly Potes Acquires 2,000 Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Potes acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,325. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COFS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,768. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

