Kelly Potes Acquires 2,000 Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Potes acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,325. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COFS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,768. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.
Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services
About ChoiceOne Financial Services
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ChoiceOne Financial Services
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- About the Markup Calculator
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.