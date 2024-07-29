Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in News were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,769,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in News by 183.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of News by 156.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 156,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.62. 113,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News Co. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86.

News Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

