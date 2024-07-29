Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $150.75. 1,359,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average of $152.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.96.

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

