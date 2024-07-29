Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,599,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,362 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,713,000 after acquiring an additional 984,617 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,466,000 after purchasing an additional 795,920 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,295,000 after purchasing an additional 416,911 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.95. 1,698,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.66.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

