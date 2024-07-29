Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in AMETEK by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after buying an additional 167,602 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,275,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.1 %

AME traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $172.11. 261,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,611. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.55.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

