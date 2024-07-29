Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,290,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,650,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded up $3.18 on Monday, reaching $236.65. The company had a trading volume of 286,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.96 and its 200-day moving average is $230.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.29.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

