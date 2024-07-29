Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,597 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,204. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.87. 1,394,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,501,061. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.