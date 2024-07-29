Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $2.57 on Monday, hitting $166.60. The company had a trading volume of 298,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.90 and a 200-day moving average of $176.02.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,590. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

