Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.9 %

MOS stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.01. 836,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

