Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 49.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.59. 347,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.33. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.